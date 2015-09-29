BARCELONA, Sept 29 The manner of Barcelona's dramatic 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen with two quick goals late on will prove a boost for the team, Coach Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

The Catalan team were on course for what would have been only their second home defeat in 34 matches in the Champions League when substitute Sergi Roberto equalised 10 minutes from time and Luis Suarez hit the winner two minutes later.

"It was a difficult game, they (Leverkusen) had chances and played well," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"We worked hard and the result is a boost for us. Certainly the way it happened there is no doubt that this will spur us on and I am very happy."

Barcelona now have four points from two games in Group E while Leverkusen have three.

Leverkusen will consider themselves unlucky to lose having gone ahead through Kyriakos Papadopoulos in the first half and holding their own for most of the time in the Camp Nou.

They continued to create chances but Barca put them under a lot of pressure in the second half.

Barcelona were without Lionel Messi through injury and Luis Enrique was happy the way the team responded.

"Sometimes you win due to belief, sometimes through spirit and others through confidence," he said.

"Leverkusen had their chances, it was a difficult night. We were without our best player and this result says a lot about the team against a side that never allowed us a second on the ball.

"We were a lot better in the second half and I am happy the way the team always gives its all. We may not have been at our best but the players always gave everything."

The bad news for Barca was a hamstring injury for Andres Iniesta and reports suggest he could be out for three weeks

Barca, who were unable to make signings over the last two transfer windows due to a FIFA ban for bringing in underage players, were already stretched and Iniesta joins Messi and Rafinha in the treatment room.

"We will see what happens and what the doctors say. He is a fundamental player for us and so it is the sad news from the evening," added Luis Enrique. (Editing by Rex Gowar)