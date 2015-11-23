BARCELONA Nov 23 Holders Barcelona are highly unlikely to have centre back Javier Mascherano available for Tuesday's Champions League Group E match at home to AS Roma, coach Luis Enrique said on Monday.

Mascherano, an Argentina international who has been an integral part of Barca's recent glittering run, was forced off in the first half of Saturday's 4-0 La Liga win at Real Madrid after taking a blow to the thigh and replaced by Frenchman Jeremy Mathieu.

"Masche has a very big knock on the quadriceps," Luis Enrique told a news conference previewing the clash against the Italian side at the Nou Camp.

"He was not able to train today and the logical thing is that he won't feature tomorrow because he is a key player for us and we don't want to take any risks," added the former Spain midfielder, who had a stint in charge at Roma in 2011-12.

Luis Enrique stopped short of confirming a fit-again Lionel Messi will start against Roma, when a draw for the Spanish and European champions would be enough to secure top spot in the section with a game to spare.

Argentina captain Messi returned to action for the first time since injuring his knee at the end of September as a second-half substitute at the Bernabeu.

"He seemed in very good shape to me," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"It was an enormous joy for everyone in the Barca family to see the world's best player back on the pitch.

"All that is needed now is playing time in his legs and to charge his batteries and we can get back to enjoying Leo."

Barca are on a high after thrashing their arch rivals and fullback Dani Alves told an earlier news conference it was the best performance against Real he had seen.

"The 'Clasico' in which Barca have been most superior was this one," Alves said.

"Not because of Real's failings but due to our own merits," added the Brazil international.

"We were incredible in all areas, everyone bringing their best. I think it was perfect."

Barca are four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga after 12 matches, with Real a further two points back in third. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Rex Gowar)