Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LISBON Oct 1 Barcelona's Javier Mascherano regrets that his side had to suffer so much in recent comeback wins over Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Granada and believes next weekend's 'Clasico' against Real Madrid made a Champions League victory over Benfica even more important.
"I wish that the run of play and the results would have gone differently, more tranquil and that we would win with a greater margin. But we have been able to get results and be superior and that is what matters," the converted centre back told a news conference on Monday.
Last weekend, with Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique out injured, Barca coach Tito Vilanova deployed new signing Alex Song at centre back alongside Mascherano and they were each at fault as Sevilla opened a shock 2-0 lead at the Sanchez Pizjuan.
They had to work hard to beat Sevilla 3-2 deep into stoppage time, the second occasion Barcelona had to come from behind in La Liga this season. They also went 2-1 down to Spartak Moscow in their Champions League opener before Lionel Messi scored twice to rescue his side.
"Against Spartak we created 15 or 16 goal chances, same with Granada. Even with Sevilla we were unlucky," Mascherano said.
The trip to Lisbon comes before next Sunday's "Clasico" against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in which leaders Barcelona will try to extend their eight-point lead over their arch-rivals who are sixth.
"Winning gives clubs stability and that is important, specially in such an important week like this one," Mascherano said. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur