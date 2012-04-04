By Mark Elkington
| BARCELONA, April 4
BARCELONA, April 4 Andres Iniesta underlined his
importance to Barcelona with the goal that ended AC Milan's
resistance on Tuesday and ushered his side into a
record-equalling fifth consecutive Champions League semi-final.
The Spanish international rarely appears on the scoresheet
and was not as effective as usual against Milan, but he has an
uncanny knack of grabbing crucial goals on big occasions.
Two penalties from Lionel Messi had put Barca 2-1 up at the
Nou Camp before the break, with Milan only needing to score once
more to go through on the away goals rule after last week's 0-0
draw at the San Siro.
In the 53rd minute, Messi raced across the edge of the area
and had his shot blocked by a defender.
The ball broke free to Iniesta, who showed great composure
to wait until the keeper had committed himself before dinking a
shot over him to score.
It was only Iniesta's seventh goal in all competitions this
season, but the two-goal cushion allowed Barca to ease back and
defend their lead from a position of strength with their
trademark dominance of possession.
"I think Andres has more goals in him than the statistics
show, but he does so much more than just score goals," Barca
coach Pep Guardiola said after the holders had completed the
win. "He is a fantastic player."
The 27-year-old Iniesta is one of the trio of outstanding
midfielders at the heart of Guardiola's team, alongside fellow
youth-team graduates Xavi and Sergio Busquets.
More noted for his intricate dribbling, lightning-quick feet
and clever link up-play, the waif-like Iniesta has weighed in
with some famous goals in his career.
He struck the dramatic late semi-final equaliser from
outside the area at Stamford Bridge that guided Barca past
Chelsea and into the 2009 Champions League final in Rome, where
they went on to beat Manchester United.
In 2010, he grabbed the most important goal in the history
of the Spanish national team when he struck the added-time
winner against Netherlands in the World Cup final in South
Africa.
The World Cup winner has made Iniesta hugely popular across
Spain, where he is regularly applauded by opposition fans, but
the shy and retiring playmaker is more than happy to let others
take the limelight at Barca.
Messi is on course for a fourth consecutive Champions League
top scorer award with 14 goals in Europe so far, and he has
racked up 58 in all competitions, but Iniesta may still be
required to lend a helping hand again before the end of the
campaign.
