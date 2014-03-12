BARCELONA, March 12 Lionel Messi struck in the second half to end Manchester City's dreams of a famous comeback as Barcelona beat the English club 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

Barca were far from their classic best which saw them lift the trophy in 2009 and 2011 but a stuttering version under Gerardo Martino who had lost two of their last three games.

Messi slotted home in the 67th minute after a mistake by Joleon Lescott, and City's night got worse when Pablo Zabaleta was sent off with a second yellow card for dissent.

The visitors scored a consolation through Vincent Kompany's tap-in in the 89th minute before Dani Alves won the game for Barca in the first minute of injury time.