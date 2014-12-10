(Adds details)

By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA Dec 10 Neymar scored a spectacular goal as Barcelona came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 in their Champions League showdown for top spot in Group F on Wednesday.

Former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic put the French side ahead after 15 minutes with their first threat on goal but Lionel Messi restored parity as he maintained his remarkable scoring form with his eighth goal in Europe this season.

The Argentine slotted in at the far post from a Luis Suarez cross and although they continued to look exposed at the back, Neymar scored with a drive from distance which nestled in the corner of the net.

It was a disjointed performance from Barca and they were hanging on before Suarez knocked in a rebound from a Neymar shot that was saved by Salvatore Sirigu.

The win put them on 15 points, two more than PSG who beat Barca in France.

Messi extended his Champions League scoring record to 75 goals and now has three more than arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barca coach Luis Enrique decided on an experimental three-man defence in the absence of suspended right back Dani Alves with Pedro and Neymar playing wide on the wing.

There were no surprises in the PSG team who were hoping to take advantage of Barca's defensive frailties led by the towering Ibrahimovic who proved his fitness after injury with a double in the weekend victory over Nantes in Ligue 1.

Barca's build-up play was more tentative than assured and PSG tore through them on the counter with Ibrahimovic given time plenty of space in the centre of the penalty area to score.

The Catalan side hit back through Messi and Neymar but Luis Enrique's tactical plan was exposed at the other end with clear chances for Lucas and Edinson Cavani.

There was desperate last-ditch defending from Barca in the second half with Barca looking ragged but the introduction of Ivan Rakitic and Xavi helped settle the team before Suarez's goal finished off the contest.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)