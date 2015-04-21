BARCELONA, April 21 Neymar scored twice as Barcelona reached the Champions League semi-finals for the seventh time in the last eight seasons by comfortably beating Paris St Germain 2-0 on Tuesday to complete an emphatic 5-1 aggregate victory.

The Nou Camp crowd were brought to their feet for Neymar's first goal as midfielder Andres Iniesta ran from his own half, skipping past three challenges, before delivering a perfect pass for the Brazilian, who rounded keeper Salvatore Sirigu and slid the ball home after 14 minutes.

PSG offered little resistance as Barca swept the ball around midfield and the Catalan side went further in front when Neymar headed home a curling cross from fullback Dani Alves after 34 minutes.

Barca eased off in the second half and were happy to hold on for a victory that keeps them on course to repeat their treble success of 2009.

(Editing by Toby Davis)