BARCELONA May 6 Two late moments of Lionel Messi magic and a goal from Neymar helped Barcelona break the resistance of Bayern Munich in a pulsating 3-0 victory in their Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

The Argentine fired home after 77 minutes and doubled the lead with a delightful chip over Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from six metres three minutes later.

Neymar completed a resounding late burst when he raced clear and slotted calmly home in stoppage time.

It was a disappointing evening for Bayern coach Pep Guardiola on his return to his former club.

He had warned before the game that it was impossible to stop his former prodigy Messi and it proved the case as the Argentine orchestrated Barcelona's emphatic victory that gives them a clear advantage heading into next week's second leg. (Editing by Toby Davis)