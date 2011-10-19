BARCELONA, Oct 19 A spot of Andres Iniesta magic and a late David Villa strike lifted wasteful Barcelona to a 2-0 home win over competition newcomers Viktoria Plzen in Champions League Group H on Wednesday.

Spain playmaker Iniesta netted for the holders in the 10th minute at their Nou Camp arena but in the face of near-constant pressure on their goal the Czech side somehow managed to hold firm until Villa scored eight minutes from time.

World Player of the Year Lionel Messi had a frustrating night, twice hitting the post and several times being denied by last-ditch tackles.

The Argentine, competition top scorer the past three seasons, curled a long-range free kick on to the inside of an upright in first-half stoppage time and flicked the ball on to the post after a dazzling run early in the second half. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)