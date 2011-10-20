By Iain Rogers
BARCELONA, Oct 20 One silver lining from
Barcelona's laboured 2-0 win at home to Viktoria Plzen in
Champions League Group H on Wednesday was the scintillating
performance of Andres Iniesta.
The Spain playmaker has only recently returned from yet
another leg muscle injury but looked close to his dazzling best
in scoring the holders' 10th-minute opener before being replaced
by Seydou Keita late on.
Iniesta combined superbly with Lionel Messi for the goal,
the Argentine World Player of the Year providing the assist
after Iniesta had set him up to score against Racing Santander
in La Liga on Saturday.
A subsequent passage of play in which Iniesta bamboozled the
Plzen defence with his quick feet and razor-sharp skills had the
70,000 Nou Camp fans in the giant arena chanting his name.
"You already know that when he is on song he is unique and
he has returned from the injury in great shape," Barca coach Pep
Guardiola told a news conference.
"He works hard, he scores more goals than you would think
and the way he can throw the opposition off balance is so
important for us," the former Spain and Barca midfielder added.
"Last year he was vital and now we just hope he can be
important again. We will try to look after him and make sure he
is fine."
Barca's victory, which extended their unbeaten run to 19 in
all competitions, lifted them to seven points after three of six
Group H games, level with Italian side AC Milan who beat BATE
Borisov of Belarus 2-0.
Plzen and BATE, who lost 5-0 at home to Barca on matchday
two, each have one point.
TRADEMARK RUNS
While Iniesta dazzled, it was a frustrating night for Messi,
the competition's top scorer the past three seasons.
The 24-year-old twice struck the post and was several times
denied by last-ditch tackles following trademark weaving runs.
Guardiola dismissed questions about Barca's profligacy in
front of goal on Wednesday, when they had 18 attempts but only
managed to get four of them on target.
Plzen's failure to muster a shot was only the second time
that has happened in a Champions League game in the last five
seasons after English Premier League side Arsenal suffered the
same fate against Barca last season.
"Scoring goals is the most difficult part of soccer,"
Guardiola said.
"When Messi doesn't score that becomes news. Imagine the
level he has reached if that is the case."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers