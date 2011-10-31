PRAGUE Oct 31 Injured Barcelona captain Xavi
faces an anxious wait to see if will be able to take to the
field against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday when the Spanish giants
will try to seal their place in the next stage of the Champions
League.
Coach Pep Guardiola was concerned about midfielder Xavi's
fitness ahead of the Group H encounter against Viktoria,
especially since striker Pedro Rodriguez has already been ruled
out with an ankle injury.
"Xavi has problems with his calf muscle, probably caused by
exhaustion. We will see at the practice tomorrow how it looks
like and we will decide if he plays," Guardiola told reporters
on Monday.
Barcelona and group rivals AC Milan will go through to the
knockout phase if they win this week. Both clubs are on seven
points after three group games. Plzen, who have failed to win a
Champions League match in their debut season, and BATE Borisov
have one point each.
"This is a very important game. The sooner we have
certainty, the better. It would mean that (in our future group
matches) against AC Milan and BATE we will be in an easier
position," Guardiola said.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Pritha Sarkar)