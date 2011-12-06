BARCELONA, Dec 6 Already-qualified Barcelona showed they have plenty of exciting talent coming through the ranks when a team of youngsters lit up the Nou Camp in a 4-0 drubbing of basement side BATE Borisov in Champions League Group H on Tuesday.

The holders had comfortably reached the last 16 as group winners last month and coach Pep Guardiola blooded a slew of recent youth-school graduates in a starting lineup in which the 10 outfield players had an average age of 21.4.

Teenage midfielder Sergi Roberto opened the scoring against the Belarussian champions in the 35th minute when the 19-year-old stroked a loose ball low past goalkeeper Aleksandar Gutor from just outside the penalty area.

Fullback Martin Montoya powered a shot high into the net for a 60th-minute second before Pedro scored the third three minutes later with an audacious flick and then converted a penalty two minutes from time after Cuenca was brought down. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)