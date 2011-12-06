BARCELONA, Dec 6 Already-qualified
Barcelona showed they have plenty of exciting talent coming
through the ranks when a team of youngsters lit up the Nou Camp
in a 4-0 drubbing of basement side BATE Borisov in Champions
League Group H on Tuesday.
The holders had comfortably reached the last 16 as group
winners last month and coach Pep Guardiola blooded a slew of
recent youth-school graduates in a starting lineup in which the
10 outfield players had an average age of 21.4.
Teenage midfielder Sergi Roberto opened the scoring against
the Belarussian champions in the 35th minute when the
19-year-old stroked a loose ball low past goalkeeper Aleksandar
Gutor from just outside the penalty area.
Fullback Martin Montoya powered a shot high into the net for
a 60th-minute second before Pedro scored the third three minutes
later with an audacious flick and then converted a penalty two
minutes from time after Cuenca was brought down.
