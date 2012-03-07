By Iain Rogers
| BARCELONA, March 7
BARCELONA, March 7 Lionel Messi at his
breathtaking best ripped Bayer Leverkusen apart with a record
five-goal Champions League haul on Wednesday as Barcelona swept
past the Germans and into the quarter-finals 7-1 on the night
and 10-2 on aggregate.
The Argentine World Player of the Year became the first
player to score five in a Champions League match with the
holders handing out one of the most comprehensive drubbings in
the competition's history.
After they lost last month's round of 16 first leg in
Leverkusen 3-1, the Bundesliga side's mission impossible was
effectively ended when Messi sped on to Xavi's lofted pass and
scooped the ball over Bernd Leno in the 25th minute.
He added a second with a trademark run across the defence
and low shot three minutes before halftime and completed his
hat-trick with another stunning chip, this time with his right
foot, four minutes after the break.
Substitute Cristian Tello netted twice either side of
Messi's fourth, which came after Leno spilled the ball at his
feet, and the Argentine wizard bagged his fifth with a powerful
strike six minutes from time before Leverkusen substitute Karim
Bellarabi scored an added-time goal.
Messi has been enjoying a purple patch in recent weeks, even
by his lofty standards, and Wednesday's goals took his tally to
14 in his last five matches for club and country.
He now has 12 in the Champions League in seven appearances
this season and has netted an astonishing 30 goals in his last
25 games in Europe's elite club competition.
Leverkusen coach Robin Dutt cut a lonely figure on the
touchline in the second half as his side were humbled by the
Spanish, European and world champions.
However, the 4,000 travelling Leverkusen fans high up in the
giant arena remained in fine voice until the end and Bellarabi's
goal was some reward for their efforts to drown out the
75,000-strong home support.
