BARCELONA, April 24 An heroic Chelsea survived the dismissal of captain John Terry and a Lionel Messi missed penalty to eliminate holders Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate and secure a place in the Champions League final after an action-packed clash on Tuesday.

The semi-final second leg at the Nou Camp ended 2-2 and burst into life towards the end of the first half when Sergio Busquets put Barca ahead, the Londoners had Terry sent off for violent conduct and Andres Iniesta made it 2-0.

Barca looked in total control but were rocked when Frank Lampard sent Ramires clear in first-half added time and the Chelsea midfielder lifted the ball brilliantly over the onrushing Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes into the empty net.

Barca squandered a chance to make it 3-1 early in the second half when the referee awarded a penalty for a Didier Drogba foul on Cesc Fabregas and Messi, who was denied by a post late on, crashed his spot kick against the crossbar.

Fernando Torres then netted for Chelsea in stoppage time. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)