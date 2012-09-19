BARCELONA, Sept 19 Lionel Messi started his and Barcelona's Champions League campaign with a bang when he struck twice to secure a 3-2 comeback win for the favourites at home to Spartak Moscow in their Group G opener on Wednesday.

Barca were flirting with a first home defeat in 17 European outings when Spartak took a shock 2-1 lead in the 59th minute at the Nou Camp before Messi, top scorer in the competition the past four seasons, levelled 19 minutes from time.

The Argentine World Player of the Year was set up by Cristian Tello, scorer of the home side's 14th-minute opener, and then nodded in the winner in the 80th minute from a centre by substitute Alexis Sanchez.

It was an impressive comeback from the La Liga side, bidding for a third European crown in five years, and ensured a winning debut in the competition for new coach Tito Vilanova. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)