BARCELONA Oct 23 Jordi Alba scored with almost the last kick of the match as Barcelona snatched a stirring 2-1 comeback win at home to a battling Celtic in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.

The Scottish champions, who had never won in Spain in 12 previous attempts, took a shock 18th-minute lead at the Nou Camp through Giorgos Samaras when the Greek striker's header spun into the net off Javier Mascherano.

Barca dominated possession but were struggling to penetrate the massed Celtic ranks until Andres Iniesta combined with Xavi and squeezed a shot just inside Fraser Forster's post in the 45th minute.

The favourites pressed as Celtic tired in the second half and after Forster twice denied Lionel Messi and David Villa hit the frame of the goal, fullback Alba popped up at the far post in the 94th to deflect Adriano's cross over the line. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Malaga, editing by Ken Ferris)