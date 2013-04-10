BARCELONA, April 10 Barcelona needed a Pedro equaliser to draw 1-1 with Paris St Germain on Wednesday in their Champions League quarter-final, second leg and advance to the last four on away goals.

The favourites started the match at the Nou Camp with Lionel Messi on the bench after he damaged a hamstring in last week's 2-2 first-leg draw in Paris.

Without the World Player of the Year Barca, lacked cutting edge and PSG had much the better of the first half before Pastore raced clear five minutes after the break and lifted the ball over Victor Valdes into the net.

Messi replaced Cesc Fabregas with half an hour left and was involved in the buildup to Pedro's 71st-minute strike to make it 3-3 on aggregate as Barca secured a sixth straight semi-final appearance in Europe's elite club competition.

