BARCELONA Nov 6 Barcelona booked their place in the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare when a Lionel Messi double and a Sergio Busquets header secured a 3-1 home win over AC Milan in Group H on Wednesday.

World Player of the Year Messi ended his recent mini drought when he struck from the penalty spot after half an hour and midfielder Busquets netted a rare goal when he headed in a Xavi free kick 10 minutes later.

Milan pulled one back when Kaka's low centre deflected into the net off Barca defender Gerard Pique moments before halftime before Messi raced through the middle to bag his sixth goal in Europe this season seven minutes from time.

The La Liga champions top the group on 10 points with Milan on five in second. Ajax are third on four points after they won 1-0 at home to Celtic in Amsterdam. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)