Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
BARCELONA, April 3 Lionel Messi scored twice from the penalty spot to help put holders Barcelona into the Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling 3-1 victory over AC Milan at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.
The World Player of the Year put Barca ahead with his first penalty after only 11 minutes, setting the competition scoring record for a season with his 13th goal of the campaign.
Antonio Nocerino pulled one back for Milan, who had held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw in last week's first leg, but Messi restored the lead again from the spot just before the end of a breathless first half.
The majestic Argentine helped set up the third goal for Andres Iniesta after the restart and Barca closed the game down from then on to become only the second team to reach five consecutive Champions League semi-finals. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ken Ferris)
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F