BARCELONA May 1 Bayern Munich cruised into a first all-German Champions League final when they routed Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp on Wednesday to secure a crushing 7-0 aggregate success.

The newly-crowned Bundesliga champions had effectively killed off the tie with last week's 4-0 victory in Germany and there was no way back for the Spaniards when Arjen Robben blasted the ball past Victor Valdes in the 49th minute.

Barca's humiliation was completed late in the game when Gerard Pique skewed the ball into his own net and Thomas Mueller, who scored twice in last week's first leg, nodded Bayern's third.

Barca, like Bayern chasing a fifth European crown, were deprived of the talents of Lionel Messi, who is coming back from a hamstring injury and was left on the bench, and without the talismanic World Player of the Year they barely threatened.

The Bavarians will play Borussia Dortmund in the final at London's Wembley stadium on May 25 after Dortmund squeaked past Real Madrid 4-3 on aggregate on Tuesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)