* Barca aiming for fourth European Cup in seven years
* Milan look to gauge progress under Allegri
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, Sept 12 Barcelona start the defence of
their Champions League crown at home to European veterans AC
Milan on Tuesday unsettled by an injury to new signing Alexis
Sanchez and a sloppy league display.
Pep Guardiola's well-established side have already scooped
the Spanish and European Super Cups this term, and are aiming
for a fourth Champions League title in seven years, but looked
unusually vulnerable in La Liga on Saturday.
The Spanish champions frittered away a two-goal lead to draw
2-2 at Real Sociedad as complacency took over and their
trademark passing game deserted them in the second half.
To rub salt in the wound, they lost new Chilean forward
Sanchez to a torn hamstring that will keep him out for up to two
months.
"(Our morale) isn't the best today," Barca midfielder Sergio
Busquets told a news conference on Sunday. "But we will react,
and we will do it well and quickly.
"Last year we also began with problems, losing to Hercules,
but it's no good worrying about it. We have to take note of it
and correct the mistakes."
Barca have often struggled after breaks for international
soccer, suffering from the so-called 'FIFA virus', and
Guardiola's decision to start with Lionel Messi, David Villa and
Andres Iniesta on the bench raised some eyebrows on Saturday.
They raced into an early lead with goals from Xavi and
in-form new recruit Cesc Fabregas before going off the boil.
They are likely to be at near full strength for the Group H
match against Milan and Guardiola could have Carles Puyol back
from injury to bring some much needed poise and solidity back to
the centre of their defence.
GAUGE PROGRESS
Milan got off to a shaky start in Serie A, drawing 2-2 at
home to Lazio on Friday and had to come back from two down with
goals from ex-Barca forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former Real
Madrid striker Antonio Cassano.
Despite their team again being clearly the best-equipped
side in Italy, few Milan fans expect the seven-times European
Cup winners to threaten in the Champions League.
An early trip to the holders will be a gauge of their
progress under Massimiliano Allegri after their elimination by
Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 last term.
Midfielder Gennaro Gattuso limped out of the Lazio clash but
is suspended in Europe for four games anyway following his
headbutt of Tottenham assistant boss Joe Jordan last season.
New defender Philippe Mexes is also suspended and injured.
Mark van Bommel was a doubt before the Lazio clash but came
on for Gattuso and impressed. He will now want to do the same
against his former club.
"We must improve defensively as a team and return to not
conceding," Allegri said.
Probable teams:
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 2-Daniel Alves, 5-Carles Puyol,
14-Javier Mascherano, 22-Eric Abidal; 16-Sergio Busquets,
6-Xavi, 8-Andres Iniesta; 7-David Villa, 10-Lionel Messi,
17-Pedro
Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 33-Thiago
Silva, 13-Alessandro Nesta, 77-Luca Antonini; 23-Massimo
Ambrosini, 4-Mark Van Bommel, 18-Alberto Aquilani; 27-Kevin
Prince Boateng; 11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic; 99-Antonio Cassano
(Additional reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Sonia Oxley;
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on for more Champions League news