PARIS, April 2 Barcelona's Lionel Messi suffered a hamstring injury in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris St Germain on Tuesday and was replaced at halftime by Cesc Fabregas.

Barca said on their official Twitter feed: "Messi sustained an injury to his right hamstring. He will undergo further tests on Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury."

Argentina forward Messi opened the scoring for the visitors in the 38th minute before limping off the pitch at the interval with Barca leading 1-0 after a lively first half. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Additional reporting by Iain Rogers in Madrid; Editing by Ken Ferris)