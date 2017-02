BARCELONA, March 7 Lionel Messi became the first player to score five goals in a Champions League match when he achieved the feat against Bayer Leverkusen in Wednesday's round of 16 second leg.

The World Player of the Year found the net twice before halftime and three times in the second half at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona won the game 7-1 to reach the last eight 10-2 on aggregate.

Ten players scored five goals in a match in the old European Cup. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)