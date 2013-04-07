MADRID, April 7 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi had physiotherapy and did some fitness work on Sunday as the World Player of the Year tried to shake off a hamstring strain before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg at home to Paris St Germain.

Messi suffered the injury in last week's first leg in Paris, which ended 2-2, and had to be substituted at halftime.

The Argentine missed Saturday's 5-0 La Liga win against Real Mallorca at the Nou Camp, when his replacement in the roving forward role, Cesc Fabregas, netted a hat-trick.

"Messi did physiotherapy and recuperation followed by some fitness work on the pitch," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) without specifying whether he would be available to face PSG.

Forward Pedro and defender Adriano had a more intense workout and are likely to be fit.

"They do not yet have the medical all-clear but it's already the third day they are working with their team mates," Barca said. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)