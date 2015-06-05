BERLIN, June 5 When Barcelona thrashed Santos 4-0 in the Club World Cup final in Japan in 2011, then-Santos forward Neymar admitted the Brazilians had been taught a humbling footballing lesson.

Now a key part of the Barca team and on the eve of a Champions League final, Neymar says he is hoping to use what he learned that day in Yokohama, and what he has learned since joining the Catalan giants in 2013, to help fire them to victory against Juventus in Berlin on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has helped drive Barca to the brink of a treble of titles with 38 goals in all competitions, including nine in the Champions League.

With the La Liga and King's Cup trophies already safely in the display cabinet, he will line up with fellow South Americans Lionel Messi at the Olympic Stadium with the formidable trio hoping to add to their Spanish record tally of 120 goals between them this term.

"I learned a lot that day in Japan and I am learning a lot more now playing with these stars every day," Neymar told a news conference on Friday.

"To play this final is a dream I had as a child," added the Brazil captain.

"I have been dreaming of this for six, seven years and now the moment has come. I hope to live the dream that is to win the Champions League."

While the focus this season has inevitably been on Barca's forward line, their defence has also played its part.

They conceded a mere 21 goals in their 38 La Liga matches, six in winning the King's Cup and 10 on the way to the Champions League final.

Spain international Gerard Pique has been central to that success and has appeared close to his best again in the heart of the back line after a poor season in 2013-14 when Barca failed to win major silverware for the first time in six years.

"Generally people talk just about the defenders and the keeper but defence is about the whole team," Pique told Friday's news conference.

"If the other players don't run and pressure it's impossible for us at the back," he added.

"I think we have that this year, the numbers show that. We have been really, really good in defence the whole season and that was one of the reasons we won the league and the Cup and I hope we can win the Champions League too." (Editing by Toby Davis)