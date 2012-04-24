* Cantral defender taken to hospital for tests

* No injury detected but remains under observation (adds Barca statement)

BARCELONA, April 24 Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been given the all-clear after being taken to hospital as a precaution following a heavy clash during Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Chelsea.

"Gerard Pique underwent various tests which ruled out any injury," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com) after the Spain international collided with team mate Victor Valdes in the 17th minute.

"The player will remain under observation until Wednesday," the club added.

Pique played on until the 25th minute before signalling he could not continue and was replaced by Daniel Alves as holders Barca were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Mark Meadows/John O'Brien)