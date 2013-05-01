May 1 Statistics surrounding Bayern Munich's 7-0 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. * Bayern secured the biggest semi-final aggregate win in the competition's history. * Bayern's Thomas Mueller has scored eight and assisted two goals in the Champions League this season. * Barcelona were unbeaten in last 21 Champions League home matches. Their last home defeat was a 2-1 loss against Rubin Kazan in October 2009. * Barcelona were last defeated in both legs of a European knockout tie in 1987, at the hands of Scotland's Dundee United. * Barcelona have failed to score in the first half of their last four official matches. * Barca's Victor Valdes and Xavi have equalled Edwin van der Sar's record of most Champions League semi-final matches with 14. Sources: Opta Sports, Infostrada Sports (Compiled by Justin Palmer; editing by Mark Meadows)