May 1 Statistics surrounding Bayern Munich's 7-0
aggregate victory over Barcelona in the Champions League
semi-final on Wednesday.
* Bayern secured the biggest semi-final aggregate win in the
competition's history.
* Bayern's Thomas Mueller has scored eight and assisted two
goals in the Champions League this season.
* Barcelona were unbeaten in last 21 Champions League home
matches. Their last home defeat was a 2-1 loss against Rubin
Kazan in October 2009.
* Barcelona were last defeated in both legs of a European
knockout tie in 1987, at the hands of Scotland's Dundee United.
* Barcelona have failed to score in the first half of their
last four official matches.
* Barca's Victor Valdes and Xavi have equalled Edwin van der
Sar's record of most Champions League semi-final matches with
14.
Sources: Opta Sports, Infostrada Sports
(Compiled by Justin Palmer; editing by Mark Meadows)