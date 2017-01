* Thomas Meunier's volley gave PSG a 2-1 win at FC Basel

* Win sent PSG into the round of 16

* Luca Zuffi leveled for Basel after Blaise Matuidi opened the scoring

* Serey Die sent off for Basel

* PSG visit Arsenal in next game, Basel travel to Ludogorets

BASEL, Nov 1 Thomas Meunier volleyed a spectacular last-minute goal to give Paris St Germain a 2-1 win at FC Basel, which took them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

PSG had taken the lead with a Blaise Matuidi goal two minutes before halftime but Basel hit back with a Luca Zuffi effort out of the blue in the 76th minute.

Zuffi's goal appeared to be an intended cross but it caught PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola off guard.

PSG, quarter-finalists last season, have 10 points from four games in Group A while Basel have one. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)