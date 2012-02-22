BASEL Feb 22 Basel pulled off another huge Champions League upset with a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday to move within sight of the quarter-finals.

Substitute Valentin Stocker snatched the winner for the Swiss champions in the 86th minute with a shot which went through Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer's legs.

Bayern had survived two early let-offs in the first leg of the last 16 tie as Aleksandar Dragovic and Alexander Frei both struck the woodwork for the Swiss side whose attacking style accounted for Manchester United in the group phase.

It was the latest blow for Bayern who have suffered a loss of form in the Bundesliga and have dropped four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

