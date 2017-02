BASEL, Switzerland Oct 18 A slick move finished off by Bruno Cesar and an Oscar Cardozo free kick gave Benfica their second successive away win in Champions League Group C as they beat Swiss side FC Basel 2-0 on Tuesday.

Brazilian Bruno Cesar side-footed home in the 20th minute and Paraguay striker Cardozo, who had only been on the pitch for a few minutes rifled in a free kick for the second in the 75th minute.

Benfica were the more polished outfit, although Basel also created several clear chances, visiting goalkeeper Artur securing the three points with an outstanding display.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond;To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories