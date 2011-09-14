- BASEL, Sept 14 Forward Alexander Frei scored a late penalty to give FC Basel a 2-1 win over Champions League debutants Otelul Galati on Wednesday.

The Swiss side took a first-half lead through Fabian Frei before Marius Pena levelled for the Romanians just before the hour in the Group C game.

Otelul were worth a point until Marco Streller was judged to have been fouled in the penalty area and Frei, the Swiss national team's record goalscorer, stepped forward to convert the penalty in the 84th minute.

Neither team offered much to suggest they could pose a threat to Manchester United and Benfica, the other teams in the group and favourites to qualify.

