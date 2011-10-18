(Adds details)
By Brian Homewood
BASEL, Switzerland Oct 18 A slick
move finished off by Bruno Cesar and an Oscar Cardozo free kick
gave Benfica a 2-0 win at FC Basel on Tuesday, their second
successive away win in Champions League Group C.
Brazilian Bruno Cesar side-footed home in the 20th minute
and Paraguay striker Cardozo, who had only been on the pitch for
a few minutes rifled in a free kick for the second in the 75th
minute.
Benfica were the more polished side, although Basel also
created several clear chances, visiting goalkeeper Artur
securing the three points with an outstanding display.
Unbeaten Benfica top the group with seven points from three
games while Basel, who held Manchester United 3-3 away in their
previous match, remained stuck on four after their first loss, a
point behind the English champions.
Xherdan Shaqiri was close for Basel with an early shot and
Alexander Frei tested Artur with a deflected effort before Bruno
Cesar broke the deadlock after a superb exchange of passes
centered around Nicolas Gaitan.
Marco Streller and Shaqiri were both denied equalisers by
Arthur before halftime as Basel fought back. Gaitan then wasted
a chance for Benfica after he fired over from the same position
Bruno Cesar had scored from.
Benfica appeared to be in control for most of the second
half as Pablo Aimar and Emerson both had shots blocked by Yann
Sommer.
Streller then got clear for Basel but Arthur made another
stunning save.
Beanpole striker Cardozo secured the points for Benfica as
his low free kick found its way through the defensive wall.
The visitors had left back Emerson sent off in the 86th
minute.
