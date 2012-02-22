(Adds detail)

By Brian Homewood

BASEL Feb 22 Basel pulled off another huge Champions League upset with a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday to move within sight of the quarter-finals.

Substitute Valentin Stocker snatched the winner for the Swiss champions in the 86th minute with a shot which went through Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer's legs.

Bayern had survived two early let-offs in the first leg of the last 16 tie as Aleksandar Dragovic and Alexander Frei both struck the woodwork for the Swiss side whose attacking style accounted for Manchester United in the group phase.

It was the latest blow for Bayern who have suffered a loss of form in the Bundesliga and have dropped four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Arjen Robben, relegated to the substitutes' bench in Bayern's recent outings, won back his place in the starting line-up but failed to impress.

Bayern began promisingly as Franck Ribery had a shot blocked by Yann Sommer in the third minute and was denied shortly afterwards when he was sent clear but Sommer pushed his effort into the side-netting.

Basel's first chance fell to Marco Streller whose clever flick was tipped away by Neuer.

The hosts continued to menace the Bayern goal and Dragovic's header was pushed on to the inside of the post by Neuer. Three minutes later the woodwork saved Bayern again when Frei crashed a shot against the crossbar from 12 metres after Park Joo Ho's slide rule pass found him free in the middle of the area.

Bayern took control of the midfield after that, enjoying lots of possession although their attacks lacked imagination.

Robben set up one chance for David Alaba and the Austrian's shot was parried by Sommer.

Alaba had Bayern's first good effort of the second half with a low shot which flew past the post from a similar position 20 metres from goal.

Mario Gomez nearly caught out Sommer with an overhead kick and the goalkeeper also did well to palm away Philipp Lahm's drive. Gomez was then sent clear but Sommer blocked his effort.

Considering the chances at both ends an unlikely 0-0 draw loomed until Stocker's dramatic late strike sent the crowd in the St Jakob Park stadium into raptures.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Martyn Herman; To comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories