BASEL Oct 1 A stunning Julian Draxler strike gave Schalke 04 a 1-0 Champions League win at Basel on Tuesday, bringing the Swiss back down to earth with a bump after their shock victory at Chelsea last month.

A partially cleared corner fell to the 20-year-old 25 metres from goal, and although it came to him at an awkward height, he delivered a superb rising shot into the top corner after 54 minutes.

Roman Neustaedter hit the crossbar minutes earlier with a looping 30-metre effort following another brilliant piece of skill by Draxler.

The win gave Schalke six points from two games in Group E and no goals conceded, a contrast to their league form where their rearguard is one of the most unstable in the championship.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)