BERNE Feb 18 Porto hit back with a late Danilo penalty to hold FC Basel 1-1 in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie on Wednesday which featured a goal controversially disallowed after a long delay and consultation.

Derlis Gonzalez gave the Swiss champions an 11th minute lead but Danilo replied in the 79th minute, calmly scoring following a handball by veteran Argentine defender Walter Samuel.

But the game's talking point was the disallowed Porto goal in the 48th minute.

The visitors had finished celebrating and were back on the halfway line when referee Mark Clattenburg, after a long consultation with his linesman, disallowed Casemiro's goal for offside.

