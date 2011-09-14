Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 14
(adds teams)
Basel 2 Otelul Galati 1 - Champions League Group C result:
At St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Scorers:
Basel: Fabian Frei 39, Alexander Frei (pen) 84
Otelul Galati: Marius Pena 58
Red cards:
Adrian Salageanu (Otelul Galati) 82
Benjamin Huggel (Basel) 87
Halftime: 1-0
FC Basel: 1-Yann Sommer: 3-Park Joo-ho, 6-Aleksandar Dragovic, 19-David Abraham, 27-Markus Steinhofer; 8-Benjamin Huggel, 20-Fabian Frei (35-Kwang Ryong-pak 90+1), 24-Cabral, 34-Granit Xhaka (31-Jacques Zoua 78); 9-Marco Streller, 13-Alexander Frei (29-Radoslav Kovac 90)
Otelul Galati: 12-Branko Grahovac; 3-Cornel Rapa, 55-Milan Perendija, 18-Sergui Costin, 23-Adrian Salageanu; 29-Gabriel Giurgiu, 4-Ioan Filip (37-Gabriel Viglianti 86); 8-Liviu Antal, 14-Silviu Ilie (11-Sorin Frunza 89); 15-John Ibeh, 27-Marius Pena (10-Gabriel Paraschiv 70)
Referee: William Collum (Scotland) (Compiled by Brian Homewood; Editing by Dave Thompson)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (