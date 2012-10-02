MINSK Oct 2 BATE Borisov stunned Bayern Munich 3-1 on Tuesday in a famous win for the Belarus champions who continued their surprise start to Champions League Group F with a second victory in two games.

BATE, who beat Lille by the same score in their opener, scored with a 23rd minute strike from Aleksandr Pavlov and late goals by Vitali Rodionov and Renan Bressan to snap Bayern's nine-game winning streak in all competitions.

Last season's Champions League finalists had dominated the first half and hit the post through Toni Kroos but were left to scramble forward in the second period, fearful of the Belarussian side's potent counter attacks.

The result leaves the group wide open with BATE top on six points and Bayern on three with Valencia who beat Lille 2-0. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)