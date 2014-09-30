(Adds details)

Sept 30 Athletic Bilbao missed a chance to ignite their stuttering season when they were beaten 2-1 at BATE Borisov in Champions League Group H on Tuesday.

BATE responded after their opening 6-0 thrashing at Porto and took a deserved lead in the 19th minute at their new Borisov Arena when an unmarked Denis Polyakov popped up at the back post and lashed the ball into the roof of the net from a corner.

Nikolai Signevich struck a fine volley against a post on the half hour for the Belarussians before Aleksandr Karnitski's shot deflected off Bilbao captain Andoni Iraola and squirmed past wrongfooted goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz in the 41st.

In-form Aritz Aduriz, one of the few bright spots in the opening weeks of Bilbao's season, pulled a goal back four minutes later when he shrugged off his marker and fired a low shot into the corner.

Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde made three changes in the second half and one of the substitutes, Markel Susaeta, came close to an equaliser in the 82nd but his powerful drive was well saved by BATE goalkeeper Sergei Chernik.

Appearing in the Champions League group phase for only the second time, Bilbao were held to a 0-0 draw at their San Mames stadium by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in their opener.

They are six games without a win in all competitions and are floundering in La Liga but have little time to pick themselves up from Tuesday's defeat before a trip to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Bilbao's next Champions League outing is at Porto on Oct. 21, when BATE host Shakhtar. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)