MINSK Oct 21 Brazilian striker Luiz Adriano struck five times, becoming the first player in Champions League history to score four goals in the opening half, as Shakhtar Donetsk trounced BATE Borisov 7-0 in Group H on Tuesday.

On a record-breaking night, Luiz Adriano joined Barcelona's Lionel Messi as the only players to hit five goals in a Champions League game.

Shakhtar's 6-0 halftime lead also set a new record for Europe's elite club competition.

The Ukrainians are now second in the group on five points, two behind leaders Porto who beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1.

Belarussians BATE are third with three points from three matches while Athletic have one.