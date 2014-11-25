MINSK Nov 25 An inspired second-half performance by Hector Herrera led Porto to a 3-0 win at BATE Borisov which put the Belarus side out of their Champions League misery on Tuesday.

The Mexican broke the deadlock with a long-range shot and was also involved in the other two goals, scored by Jackson Martinez and Cristian Tello, as Porto, already qualified with two games to spare, chalked up their fourth win in five games.

BATE's fourth defeat in Group H ended their lingering chances of qualifying although it would have been an enormous surprise if they had gone through after a 6-0 loss in Portugal, and 5-0 and 7-0 defeats against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Porto, leaders with 13 points, dominated possession in a first half played in sub-zero temperatures without really troubling Sergei Chernik in the BATE goal.

The visitors were much more efficient after the break and went ahead in the 56th minute when Casemiro won possession about 30 metres from goal and slipped the ball to Herrera who scored with a dipping effort.

Nine minutes later, a typically neat passing move culminated with Yacine Brahimi crossing the Herrera and he laid the ball off for Martinez to side-foot into the corner.

Herrera capped his display by threading the ball through to Tello who cut inside a defender and fired past Chernik, leaving BATE with three points courtesy of their shock 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in September.

BATE, full name Borisov Works of Automobile and Tractor Electric Equipment, won the Belarus Premier League for the ninth season in a row earlier this month, and start in the second qualifying round next season. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Tom Hayward)