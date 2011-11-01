Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
MINSK Nov 1 AC Milan were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by a spirited BATE Borisov in their Champions League Group H match on Tuesday.
The seven-times European Cup winners lead the standings ahead of holders Barcelona's visit to Viktoria Plzen in the other game in the section later on Tuesday.
Milan's Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute after taking the ball off a defender, giving it to Robinho and then calmly slotting in the return pass with the home defence nowhere.
The Italian champions dominated the first half but BATE improved markedly after the break and equalised in the 55th when Brazilian Renan Bressan converted a penalty after Ignazio Abate barged down Artyom Kontsevoi. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
