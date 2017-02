MINSK, Sept 28 Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona crushed BATE Borisov 5-0 away for their first win in Champions League Group H on Wednesday.

The Argentine World Player of the Year headed the third just before the break and smashed the fourth high into the net before David Villa made it five late on.

An own goal from BATE´s Aleksandr Volodko in the 19th minute and a header from Pedro three minutes later had set Barca on course for an extremely comfortable victory.

Barca had started their title defence with a 2-2 draw at home to AC Milan two weeks ago. (Reporting by Mark Elkington in Madrid, edting by Mark Meadows)