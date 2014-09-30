Sept 30 Athletic Bilbao missed a chance to ignite their stuttering season when they were beaten 2-1 at BATE Borisov in Champions League Group H on Tuesday.

BATE responded after their opening 6-0 thrashing at Porto and took a deserved lead in the 19th minute at their new Borisov Arena when an unmarked Denis Polyakov popped up at the back post and lashed the ball into the roof of the net from a corner.

Nikolai Signevich struck a fine volley against a post on the half hour for the Belarussians before Aleksandr Karnitski's shot deflected off Bilbao captain Andoni Iraola and squirmed past wrongfooted goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz in the 41st.

In-form Aritz Aduriz, one of the few bright spots in the opening weeks of Bilbao's season, pulled a goal back four minutes later when he shrugged off his marker and fired a low shot into the corner. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)