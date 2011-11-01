MINSK Nov 1 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group H match between BATE Borisov and AC Milan at the Dinamo Stadion on Tuesday:

BATE Borisov: 30-Aleksandar Gutor; 5-Aleksandr Yurevich, 14-Artyom Radkov, 22-Marko Simic, 18-Maksim Bordachev; 2-Dmitri Likhtarovich, 8-Aleksandr Volodko; 10-Renan Bressan, 25-Dmitri Baga, 7-Artyom Kontsevoi; 15-Maksim Skavysh

AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 33-Thiago Silva, 13-Alessandro Nesta, 2-Taye Taiwo; 18-Alberto Aquilani, 22-Antonio Nocerino, 23-Massimo Ambrosini; 70-Robinho, 11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic; 27-Kevin-Prince Boateng

Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark)

