MUNICH, April 5 Bayern Munich will take a slender advantage into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica after Arturo Vidal's early goal gave them a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Vidal headed home after two minutes but Benfica's defence stayed resolute on a frustrating evening for the hosts.

Five-times European champions Bayern had found goals easy to come by in the Champions League this season, blasting 18 in their four home matches, but came up against a solid Benfica rearguard as they pushed to extend their advantage.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski had a superb chance to add a second in the dying stages but bizarrely opted to try and pass to Philipp Lahm when through on goal and it was wasted.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)