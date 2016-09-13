MUNICH, Germany, Sept 13 Bayern Munich crushed Champions League newcomers Rostov 5-0 on Tuesday with two goals from youngster Joshua Kimmich to kick off their Group D campaign and set a competition record with their 13th consecutive home victory.

The 21-year-old Germany international struck twice in the second half after striker Robert Lewandowski converted a 28th-minute penalty and Thomas Mueller added another goal on the stroke of halftime to kill off any chances of a Russian comeback.

Kimmich's two goals in eight minutes confirmed his fine scoring form for club and country after he grabbed his first ever league goal last week and also netted in Germany's World Cup qualifier earlier this month. Juan Bernat swept home Bayern's fifth in the 90th minute.

The Russians, making their first group stage appearance, defended well for the first 20 minutes but were eventually overrun by the Germans, who beat Manchester United's previous record of 12 consecutive home victories in the competition.

Bayern, who gave new coach Carlo Ancelotti a winning start in the competition, next play Atletico Madrid, who beat them in last season's semi-finals. They also face PSV Eindhoven in their group. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)