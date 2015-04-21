MUNICH, April 21 Sensational Bayern Munich fired five first-half goals past hapless Porto to wipe out a 3-1 first-leg deficit and lead 6-3 on aggregate at halftime in the return of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and one apiece from Thiago Alcantara, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Mueller, who became Germany's most prolific scorer in the competition with 27 goals, put Porto to the sword.

Reminiscent of Germany's World Cup 7-1 semi-final demolition of Brazil, Bayern blitzed the shell-shocked Portuguese despite a string of absences including Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Porto, twice European champions and undefeated so far in the competition this season, failed to offer any resistance as the Bavarians moved closer to another semi-final appearance.

