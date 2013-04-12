BERLIN, April 12 Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes said he will not ask former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola for advice ahead of their Champions League semi-final with the Spanish giants.

Guardiola will take over from Heynckes at the German champions next season, having led Barcelona to 14 trophies in four seasons before taking time out and signing for Bayern earlier this year.

"Respect me and my work," Heynckes curtly told reporters on Friday. "I have never consulted anyone or asked for advice.

"I do not need anyone to study an opponent."

Barcelona, chasing their third Champions League title in five years, will face a Bayern side, who have won the Bundesliga title already this season and have played in two Champions League finals in the last three seasons.

"Guardiola has not made contact yet," said the club's chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"He may have insider knowledge but we also have an insider on our bench. No German knows Spanish football better than Heynckes."

Heynckes won the 1998 Champions League with Real Madrid and also coached Tenerife and Athletic Bilbao in the 1990s. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)