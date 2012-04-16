By Brian Homewood
MUNICH, April 16 Bayern Munich and Real Madrid
will steer clear of the histrionics which have marred previous
fixtures between the pair in the past, Jupp Heynckes, coach of
the Bavarian side, said on Monday.
Bayern defender Philipp Lahm was also keen to emphasise that
Bayern had respect for the La Liga leaders including their
controversial Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bayern host Real on Tuesday in the first leg of their
Champions League semi-final, the first meeting between the sides
for five years. Past matches have featured a variety of
mud-slinging, tantrums and violence, something which Heynckes --
himself a former Real Madrid coach -- was keen to play down.
"Football has changed since those days," he told reporters
adding that dirty tricks had become less common as everything
was captured on video.
"These days, there are so many cameras on the match.....I
don't have the feeling that the teams will go for it in a way
that goes beyond the limits.
"In any case, we have a referee who will be there to control
all of this."
Bayern's former president and captain Franz Beckenbauer once
described Real coach Jose Mourinho as "rude and with no
education", but Heynckes refused to go down that road either.
"I have followed Mourinho's career, he is a manager who has
made a mark wherever he has been, he has been hugely
successful," said Heynckes.
"He succeeded me at Benfica (in 2000), although he was only
there for five months...."
"He has put his mark on the team and I would not say he is a
defensive manager. You have to be balanced as a team in modern
football, he is breaking all the goalscoring records. I would
say he is one of the best managers in Europe."
Heynckes previously coached Bayern in a quarter-final
against Real Madrid in 1988, when the Bavarians raced to a 3-0
lead at home but conceded two late goals to win 3-2, then lost
the away leg 2-0 to go out 4-3 on aggregate.
Ten years later, he was coach of Real when they ended their
32-year wait for a sixth European Cup title. He said he
continues to follow Real closely.
"I know them well, I know how they play, I know their
players, their reserve team players," he said. "They score a lot
of goals, they have great individual players but we have that as
well."
Lahm followed Heynckes example by heaping praise on Ronaldo.
"You have to have a lot of respect for a player like him,"
he said. "I know how hard he has worked to get where he is, top
players are all talented but you must have discipline and hard
work to get to this level."
Lahm said Bayern, who have seen their chances of winning the
Bundesliga evaporate in the last week, would get over the
disappointment.
"We're not thinking about that," he said. "We will be
runners-up in the Bundesliga, but we're in the final of the
German Cup and we still have the possibility to win titles. Not
everyone gets to play a semi-final against Real Madrid.
"We reached the Champions League final two seasons ago and
the semi-finals this year so we must be doing something right."
