MUNICH, April 17 Striker Mario Gomez pounced from close range in the final minute to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Gomez converted Philipp Lahm's low cross to hand Bayern a slender lead to take into the return leg next week in Madrid.

Franck Ribery fired the Bavarians ahead in the 17th minute after Real's defence, hesitant throughout the match, failed to deal with a corner.

Bayern had chances to increase their lead but were instead pegged back when Mesut Ozil scored in the 53rd minute from close range following some sloppy home defending.

Bayern continued to press forward in a match littered with high tackles, theatrical dives and harassment of match officials from both sets of players. (Editing by Justin Palmer)